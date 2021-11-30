Mary Patricia Sampson

March 17, 1937 – November 22, 2021

Mary “Pat” Patricia (Dietl) Sampson, age 84, of Plattsmouth, Nebraska, peacefully passed away on Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, at her daughter's residence in Weeping Water, Nebraska.

Pat was born on March 17, 1937, to Joseph Andrew and Bernardine Elizabeth (Carper) Dietl in Weeping Water. She was raised and schooled in Weeping Water and she graduated from Nehawka High School. After graduating from high school, Pat attended Northwest Missouri State University for two years in Maryville, Missouri. She met the love of her life, James Arthur Sampson, and they were later married on Nov. 26, 1957, in Glenwood, Iowa. Pat and James made their home and raised their children in Plattsmouth. She was a stay-at-home mom until her children were grown. Then she was a bus driver for Conestoga High School for 30 years.

She was a member of Church of the Holy Spirit and the Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie #365 Auxiliary, both of Plattsmouth.

Pat is survived by her son: William “Bill” Sampson and wife Sandy of Plattsmouth; two daughters: Cyndi Benson and husband Larry of Bellevue, Nebraska, and Beverly “Bev” Ervin and husband Daryl of Weeping Water; five grandchildren: Randy Norris, Brian Norris and wife Jenn, Amanda Grimes and husband Chris, Stephanie Rogers and husband Curt, Joey Scott and wife Sarah; 12 great-grandchildren; three brothers: Robert Dietl and wife Anita of California, Ronald Dietl and wife Collen of Washington, and Donald Dietl and wife Kathy of California; her sister: June Adsit of Plattsmouth; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents: Joseph and Bernardine Dietl; her brother: James Dietl; her sister: Elizabeth “Betty” Sheard; niece: Cheri Dietl; and her husband: James Sampson.

A Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 30, at Church of the Holy Spirit with Father Michael Houlihan officiating and Terry Little as vocalist.

The Pallbearers will be Amanda Grimes, Braydon Grimes, Chris Grimes, Mason Grimes, Shae Grimes, Brian Norris, Jordan Norris, Randy Norris, Curt Rogers, and Kaden Rogers.

Her final resting place will be at Pleasant Ridge Cemetery in Plattsmouth.

Memorials to the family (A suitable charity will be chosen at a later date).

Services are entrusted to Roby Funeral Home, 346 Avenue A, Plattsmouth, NE 68048, (402) 296-3123, robyfuneralhome@charter.net, www.robyfuneralhome.com.