August 10, 1937 – July 27, 2020

Maryann Smalley, age 82, of Plattsmouth, Nebraska, passed away on Monday, July 27, 2020, at her home in Plattsmouth. She was born on Aug. 10, 1937, in Plattsmouth, Nebraska, to Marion and Margaret (Austin) Henry.

She grew up in Plattsmouth and graduated from Plattsmouth High School. On March 26, 1955, she wed Fay J. Smalley in Plattsmouth. Together they raised their children, Debby, Jim and Terry. Maryann enjoyed cooking, working in her flower gardens, babysitting her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Often, she would help raise orphaned wildlife.

Maryann is survived by brother, Larry (Cheryl) Henry of Plattsmouth; daughter, Debby (Tim) Easterling of Plattsmouth; sons, Jim (Paula) Smalley of Maxwell, Nebraska, and Terry (Shelly) Smalley of Mooresville, Indiana; grandchildren, Maquel Schippert, Chaz Macrander, Alana Baker, Megan Paul, Logan Smalley; 8 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Marion and Margaret Henry; husband, Fay Smalley; and brother, Norm Henry.

A funeral service will be held Friday, July 31, at 11 a.m. at Harvey Funeral Chapel with Chaz Macrander officiating. (State Guidelines and social distancing will be followed.) The service will be livestreamed on the Harvey Funeral Home Facebook Page.