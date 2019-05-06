Maxine L. Christensen
July 5, 1924 – April 25, 2019
Maxine L. Christensen, age 94, passed away April 25, 2019, in Scottsbluff. She was born July 5, 1924, in Missouri Valley, Iowa, to the late Vern and Bernice Stodgel.
She married Charley Christensen in 1940, and they moved to Plattsmouth, where Charley was employed by Consumers Public Power. Maxine was employed by Soenichens Department Store, and Blackman Merchandising. They were members of the First United Methodist Church. They remained in Plattsmouth for 29 years until Charley's work moved them to Scottsbluff.
After Charley's retirement in 1983 from Nebraska Public Power, they enjoyed many traveling vacations around the world, including visits to Denmark, to visit Charley's parents' birthplace. They moved to the Scottsbluff Residency in 1996, and celebrated their 68th wedding anniversary in 2008. Maxine enjoyed gardening, playing bridge, and her grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband Charley; brother, Robert Stodgel; sister, Lila Springer; and nephews, Gordon Stodgel, Stan Scebold, and Bob Scebold.
Survivors include her son, Gary Christensen, and his wife Kathy, of Travelers Rest, South Carolina; granddaughter, Cori Jansen, and her husband Brian, of Westchester, Illinois; grandson, Kyle, and his wife Nicole; great-granddaughter, Marin, of Western Springs, Illinois; niece, Carol Scebold, of Elkhorn; sister-in-law, Arlene Stodgel, of Lincoln.
The graveside service was May 4 at Cedar Lawn Cemetery in Council Bluffs. Family and friends met at the Walnut Hill Reception Center for procession to the grave. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to your favorite charity in honor of Maxine.
Cutler O'Neill Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.