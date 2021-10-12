 Skip to main content
Melissa Lairamore-Algya

  • Updated
  • 0
February 9, 1963 – October 7, 2021

Our beloved, Melissa Lairamore-Algya, 58, has passed on after complications to a brain aneurysm on Oct. 7, 2021, in Henderson, Kentucky. She was loved by her family a great deal, she will be extremely missed.

Melissa was born in Amarillo, Texas, on Feb. 9, 1963, to Olen and Jeannette Lairamore. She had the opportunity to live in Texas, France, and England before living in Nebraska which was her home for the majority of her life. Melissa had a degree in benefits from St. Mary's and she was an expert in her field. She worked for First Data, Woodman of the World, Gavilon, Ho-Chunk, before working for Vital Life while living in Kentucky.

Melissa is survived by her husband, Robert Anthony Algya (Plattsmouth, Nebraska); mother, Jeannette Lairamore (Henderson, Kentucky); sister, Angela Lairamore Whitby and her husband Robert Glenn Whitby (Corydon, Kentucky); her dogs, Mia, Ella May, and Dakota. She left a legacy of being the fun, loving and kind aunt to many nieces and nephews, who love her and miss her dearly.

