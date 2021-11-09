 Skip to main content
Melissa Lairamore-Algya

Melissa Lairamore-Algya

February 9, 1963 – October 7, 2021

A celebration of life for Melissa Lairamore-Algya will be held on Saturday, Nov. 20, from 1-4 p.m. at the Fairways Golf Course clubhouse in Beaver Lake. It will be open to the public.

