Melva G. Nielsen

August 21, 1940 - July 28, 2021

Melva G. (Mussman) Nielsen, 80, of Weeping Water died in her home surrounded by family early on Wednesday, July 28, 2021.

Born in Garland, Nebraska, on Aug. 21, 1940, to Fred and Lydia Mussman. Melva and Richard Nielsen were married on Nov. 10, 1961.

Melva is survived by: sons, Doug (Christy) Nielsen, Wayne (Shelly) Nielsen, Scott (Brandi) Nielsen; and a daughter, Sandy Nielsen; grandchildren, Anna Doeschot, Jonathon Johnson, Dustin, Austin, Samantha, Deven and Denae Nielsen; a sister, Alona McNeill of Wilimington, North Carolina; many nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and neighbors as well as G. Mussman. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Richard; and sister, Carol Jordan.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, July 31, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Weeping Water, with Rev. Tom Warnkey as officiant, and Chris Abbott as pianist for congregational hymns. Interment was in Oakwood Cemetery. Memorials in lieu of flowers to St. Paul Lutheran Church or American Legion Post 237 in Weeping Water, or Good Samaritan Society in Syracuse, Nebraska. Hammons Family Funeral Services of Weeping Water was entrusted with arrangements.

Condolences or tributes can be shared at www.hammonsfs.com.