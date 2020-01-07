August 22, 1932 – January 3, 2020
Merle Dean Meisinger, formerly of Kenai, Alaska, died at home with his family by his side on Jan. 3, 2020. He was born Aug. 22, 1932, to Dorothy and Bernard Meisinger in Mynard, Nebraska. He joined the USAF after high school and was honorably discharged to return home after his father’s sudden death to take care of the family and farm. He remained in active reserves until 1968.
After the sale of the farm, Merle became employed at Allied Chemical Plant in LaPlatte, Nebraska. He met Joan Pink and they were married in 1956 at Plattsmouth. They had two daughters, Sue and Karla Jo, and infant son, James John. Merle, Joan and the girls moved to Kenai, Alaska, in 1968 in order to assist with start-up of Colliers Chemical Plant in Nikiski. He worked at Unocal as unit coordinator until he retired in 1986, shortly after Joan’s death in 1985.
Due to his love for Homer, he purchased Woodside B and B which he operated for a few years until selling and returning to Kenai. He then traveled to see family, friends and country.
He was active in the American Legion, VFW, Amvets, 40 & 8, Moose, Cooties, Seam Squirrels, and Elks. In his younger years he enjoyed traveling, fishing, canoeing, hunting, and snowmobiling. He loved to dance, karaoke, watch Nebraska Cornhuskers football, Tai Chi at Kenai Senior Center, walk laps at Nikiski pool, kick bike around Woodland Subdivision and visit his neighbors. He would often plow their driveways.
He was a kind, loving gentleman, a friend who was loved by all. He was our hero and will be missed greatly. He will live on in our hearts always. He would hand out Werthers candy to everyone. He loved to sell poppies for veterans and thank them for their service. He was a Korean War Veteran and proud of his service to and for his country.
In October 2016 he was able to go on The Last Frontier Honor Flight with his daughter, Karla. He said, “It was the best week of his life.” He was able to see all the memorials. His daughters made him two photo books, two scrap books with trip mementos. He took those books everywhere and told everyone who’d listen to him about the trip of his lifetime.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 29 years, Joan Meisinger; infant son, James John; parents, Dorothy (Sattler) Meisinger and Bernard Meisinger.
He is survived by his daughters, Sue Hulsebus of Bellingham, Washington, Karla and son-in-law Chuck Tyler, formerly of Anchorage, Alaska; grandson, Joshua Dover of Medford, Oregon; sister, Bev Johnson; nephews, Chuck Johnson and family, and Jeff Johnson of Nebraska.
Donations in his name can be made to The Last Frontier Honor Flight, Box 520095, Big Lake, AK 99652. He has a stone plaque at the Leif Hansen Memorial Park in Kenai, Alaska. His final resting place will be Oak Hill Cemetery in Plattsmouth, Nebraska.
Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services—Mountain Home, Arkansas. Visit an online obituary and guestbook at www.kirbyandfamily.com.