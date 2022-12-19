Merlin “Butch” K. Reinke

January 4, 1934 – December 15, 2022

Merlin “Butch” K. Reinke, 88, of Ashland, Nebraska, entered into rest on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, at Southlake Village Care Center in Lincoln, Nebraska. He was born Jan. 4, 1934, in South Bend, Nebraska, to Paul and Carrie (Theiman) Reinke. Butch graduated from Murdock High School in 1951. On Nov. 2, 1956, Butch was united in marriage to Ruth Ahrensmeier at Ebenezer United Methodist Church in Murdock, Nebraska.

Butch was a loving husband, father, grandfather and a lifelong farmer. He was always willing to help someone in need and he volunteered many hours for his church community. Butch was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Murdock where he served as an Elder and Chairman. He served on the Board of Directors of Production Credit Assn., Murdock School Board and board member of Midwest Farmer's CO-OP. Butch loved traveling with Ruth and he loved spending time with his grandchildren.

He is survived by wife of 66 years, Ruth Reinke; daughters, Bobbie (Randy) Parde of Waverly, Nebraska, Connie (Wes) Laughlin of Weeping Water, Nebraska, and Wendy (Wayne) Grable of Waverly; grandchildren, Kelley (Rob) DuVall, Lindsey Parde, Cari (Jason) Swierczek, Christy (Troy) Rech, Jen Kuhn and Tricia Kuhn; great-grandchildren, Jaxson Swierczek, Jonah Swierczek and Charlotte Rech; many other family members and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Carrie Reinke; infant twin brothers; and brother, Paul Reinke.

The funeral service is Wednesday, Dec. 21, at 10 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, 31104 Church Road, Murdock. The officiant will be Rev. Brent Kuhlman. Visitation is Tuesday, Dec. 20, from 6-8 p.m. with a 6 p.m. prayer service, all at the church. Interment at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery.

The funeral will be live streamed on the Marcy Mortuary Facebook page.

Memorials to Trinity Lutheran Church or Murdock Fire Dept.

Visit www.marcysvoboda.com to leave condolences.