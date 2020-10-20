Michael Emrey Coolman, 71, died on Oct. 7, 2020, at Bergan Mercy Hospital in Omaha, Nebraska. He was born on March 12, 1949, to Elwin and Eleanor (Rozell) Coolman in Nebraska City, Nebraska. He grew up in Plattsmouth, Nebraska, and graduated in the class of 1967. Mic met the love of his life, Ladena Collins, at church in 1965 and according to him, he has been chasing her ever since. The couple were married on May 19, 1968, in Omaha, Nebraska. Shortly after being married Mic left his job as produce manager at Hinky Dinky and began working for Ladena's father; later his father-in-law helped him get into the Local 464 Steam Fitters Union, which he eventually retired through. After Mic and Ladena moved from Plattsmouth, they lived in a couple different towns. They then settled in Syracuse, Nebraska, for 11 years before moving to Logan in 2000.