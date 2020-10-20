Michael Emrey Coolman
March 12, 1949 – October 7, 2020
Michael Emrey Coolman, 71, died on Oct. 7, 2020, at Bergan Mercy Hospital in Omaha, Nebraska. He was born on March 12, 1949, to Elwin and Eleanor (Rozell) Coolman in Nebraska City, Nebraska. He grew up in Plattsmouth, Nebraska, and graduated in the class of 1967. Mic met the love of his life, Ladena Collins, at church in 1965 and according to him, he has been chasing her ever since. The couple were married on May 19, 1968, in Omaha, Nebraska. Shortly after being married Mic left his job as produce manager at Hinky Dinky and began working for Ladena's father; later his father-in-law helped him get into the Local 464 Steam Fitters Union, which he eventually retired through. After Mic and Ladena moved from Plattsmouth, they lived in a couple different towns. They then settled in Syracuse, Nebraska, for 11 years before moving to Logan in 2000.
Mic was a very active member of the Followers of Christ. He was first called into the priesthood in 1969 to the office of Priest and then was called to the office of Elder in 1976. He served many roles in the church including Pastor, Sunday School Teacher and he and Ladena oversaw the youth ministry for 17 years. He blessed many people by presiding over baptisms, baby blessings, weddings and funerals. Mic loved Nebraska Husker Football and many holidays were spent with family target shooting. He loved to help people. His life was filled with his church and work. More than anything, Mic loved his family, and he made sure that they knew that he loved them “more.”
Mic was preceded in death by his parents; children, David, Cindy Rae, Kandy Kae, and Daniel; brother, Jim Cooman and his wife Barbara; and daughter-in-law, Julie Coolman. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Ladena Coolman of Logan; children, Don Coolman and his wife Libby of Logan, Peggy Knaus of Tuttle, Oklahoma, Ginny Coolman and Christopher Coolman, both of Logan, and Mindy Coolman of Omaha; eight grandchildren; sister, Beverly Gray of Cameron, Missouri; mother-in-law, Blanche Collins of Bellevue, Nebraska; many foster children; and many other relatives and friends.
A funeral service was held at the Followers of Christ Church on Oct. 12. Elder Alan Ronk presided over the service. The congregational hymns were “Higher Ground” and “This Is My Father's World” and the recorded musical selections were “Awesome God” by Rich Mullins and “Thank You For Giving To The Lord” by Ray Boltz. Quinton Waldron also performed a song that he wrote for the service. The pallbearers were Don Coolman, Christopher Coolman, Truman Knaus, Jeff Coolman, Seth Smith, Jeremy Fleming, Tim Coolman and Justin Stuart. Mic's final resting place is at Pleasant Ridge Cemetery in Plattsmouth, Nebraska.
Fouts Funeral Home in Woodbine was in charge of arrangements. www.foutsfuneralhome.com
