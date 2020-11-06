Michael R. Timerman
May 13, 1955 – November 3, 2020
With heavy hearts, we announce the death of Michael R. Timerman of Plattsmouth, Nebraska, who passed away on Nov. 3, 2020, at the age of 65.
He is survived by: his parents, Carl and Joan Timerman; his siblings, Kathy (Chuck) Jordan, Peggy Newcomb, and Robert Timerman; his ex-wife, Kristine; his sons, Christopher (Isadora) Timerman, Brian Timerman; his daughter, Theresa Timerman; his granddaughters, Amber (Ryan) Ludlow, Faith Timerman, Jenna Evans; his grandsons, Jonathan Evans, Zachary Evans, David Evans, and Jeffrey Evans; his great-grandson, Cameron Ludlow. He is also survived by his niece and nephews. No services will be held. Memorials can be made to the family.
