With heavy hearts, we announce the death of Michael R. Timerman of Plattsmouth, Nebraska, who passed away on Nov. 3, 2020, at the age of 65.

He is survived by: his parents, Carl and Joan Timerman; his siblings, Kathy (Chuck) Jordan, Peggy Newcomb, and Robert Timerman; his ex-wife, Kristine; his sons, Christopher (Isadora) Timerman, Brian Timerman; his daughter, Theresa Timerman; his granddaughters, Amber (Ryan) Ludlow, Faith Timerman, Jenna Evans; his grandsons, Jonathan Evans, Zachary Evans, David Evans, and Jeffrey Evans; his great-grandson, Cameron Ludlow. He is also survived by his niece and nephews. No services will be held. Memorials can be made to the family.