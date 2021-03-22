Millie Frederickson

Died March 17, 2021

Gaffney, SC -- Amelianna (Millie) Pauline Claire Frederickson, 9, of 4107 Wilkinsville Highway, went home to be with Jesus on Wednesday, March 17, 2021.

Born in Omaha, Nebraska, she was the daughter of Courtney Washington of Omaha, and Mary Frederickson of Gaffney. She was a student at Draytonville Elementary School, loved her family, arts, crafts and was of the Methodist faith.

Surviving in addition to her parents is a brother, Artaveon Frederickson of the home; two sisters, Akira Washington of Omaha, and Alazsia Frederickson of the home; maternal grandparents, Tom and Sheila Frederickson; paternal grandmother, Neressa Hill; aunts, Nina Clary (Andrew), Camarra Washington and Cheyenne Taute; uncles, Clarence Taute and Jason Frederickson (Alesia); numerous cousins, great-aunts, great-uncles, friends and loved ones. She was preceded in death by her paternal grandfather, Leray Draine; and her maternal great-grandfather, Robert (Dick) Frederickson.