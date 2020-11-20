Morris “Bud” F. Knake
July 31, 1933 – November 18, 2020
Morris “Bud” F. Knake, 87, of Syracuse passed away on Nov. 18, 2020, at the Tabitha Journey House in Lincoln. He was born on July 31, 1933, to Henry and Mary (Berner) Knake in Otoe.
Bud joined the Navy in 1953 and is a Korean War veteran. He was honorably discharged in 1957. Bud married Janet Stein on May 9, 1958, at Grace Lutheran Church in Lincoln. He worked as an auto body technician. He also worked at Mahoney State Park and for the Syracuse Schools.
He was a member of the First Lutheran Church (North Branch), where he was baptized, confirmed and served as a deacon. Bud also belonged to the VFW Post #5547 and American Legion Post #100. He loved horses and farming, especially bailing hay. Most of all he enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren.
Bud is survived by his wife: Janet Knake; son: Dennis (Amy) Knake; daughters: Keryl (Mike) Mines, Linda Bowers; grandchildren: Meghan (Erik) Ringelberg, Tyler and Jenna Knake, Sara and Trevor Steinkruger; siblings: Helen Johnson of Omaha, Myrna (Alfred) Warlick of Syracuse, John (Helen) Knake of Kearney, Willis Knake of Nehawka, Richard (Charline) Knake of Otoe, Robert Knake of Syracuse, Sandra (Mike) Faber of Bennington; brother-in-law: Jim Jensen of Avoca; also numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister: Doris Jensen; sisters-in-law: Jacque Knake and Sharon Knake; niece: Lori Buchholz; and nephews: Steven Knake and Kevin Knake.
Memorial services were held on Sunday, Nov. 22, at the First Lutheran Church (North Branch) in rural Avoca. Private family burial took place at the Omaha National Cemetery.
Memorials to Tabitha Journey House and First Lutheran Church, Avoca.
Arrangements by: Fusselman Allen Harvey Funeral Home, Syracuse, Nebraska.
Condolences to www.fusselmanallenharvey.com.
