Morris “Bud” F. Knake

July 31, 1933 – November 18, 2020

Morris “Bud” F. Knake, 87, of Syracuse passed away on Nov. 18, 2020, at the Tabitha Journey House in Lincoln. He was born on July 31, 1933, to Henry and Mary (Berner) Knake in Otoe.

Bud joined the Navy in 1953 and is a Korean War veteran. He was honorably discharged in 1957. Bud married Janet Stein on May 9, 1958, at Grace Lutheran Church in Lincoln. He worked as an auto body technician. He also worked at Mahoney State Park and for the Syracuse Schools.

He was a member of the First Lutheran Church (North Branch), where he was baptized, confirmed and served as a deacon. Bud also belonged to the VFW Post #5547 and American Legion Post #100. He loved horses and farming, especially bailing hay. Most of all he enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren.