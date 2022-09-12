Morris "Morrie" E. Workman

Morris E. “Morrie” Workman

July 14, 1935 - August 25, 2022

Morris E. “Morrie” Workman, 87, of Plattsmouth, Nebraska, died Aug. 25, 2022.

Morris is survived by his daughters, Rona (Greg) Vandell and Rinda (Lynn) Rehmeier; son, Todd (Valerie) Workman; eight grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife Sharon; two granddaughters, Annie and Angel; two sisters, Marie Keefer and Pat Reitz; and one brother, Whitey Workman.

A Celebration of Life gathering for Morris and Sharon Workman will be Saturday, Sept. 17, the family will greet friends from 3-5 p.m., at the Brian P. Harvey Funeral Home in Plattsmouth. Burial will be held later at the Evergreen Cemetery in St. Edward, Nebraska.

Memorials are suggested to the Plattsmouth Rescue Squad.

Arrangements under the direction of Brian P. Harvey Funeral Home, Plattsmouth, NE 402-296-4445.