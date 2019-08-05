Myrna F. Skinner
April 20, 1940 – July 31, 2019
Myrna F. Skinner, age 79, of Lincoln passed away July 31, 2019. She was born April 20, 1940, in Weeping Water, Nebraska, to Edward and Norma Van Horn.
Myrna enjoyed gardening, flowers and hummingbirds, but more than anything she loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. She also enjoyed her time with her friends in her quilting group at church and playing cards with her friends at Brentwood Estates.
Preceded in death by parents; husband, Jack Skinner; and daughter, Bobbi Hager.
Survived by daughters, Teresa Piersol (Gary), Jean Jacobson (Jake) and Karen Wunderlich (Bill); many grandchildren and great-grandchildren whom she loved dearly; brothers and sisters.
Memorials suggested to the family for later designation.
The funeral will take place at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home, 6800 S. 14th St., Lincoln. Condolences: lincolnfh.com.