Myrna Faye Higgins
June 27, 1933 – April 8, 2021
Myrna Faye (Nelson) Higgins, age 87, of Plattsmouth, Nebraska, passed away on Thursday, April 8, 2021, at the Bellevue Medical Center in Bellevue, Nebraska.
She was born on June 27, 1933, to Walter Emanuel and Ida Mae (Otis) Nelson in Newman Grove, Nebraska. Myrna was raised and schooled in Newman Grove and she graduated from Newman Grove High School with the class of 1950. Myrna earned her Normal Training at Newman Grove High School and she taught country school in Madison, Gage, and Cass counties. While teaching country school, Myrna took college courses at Wayne State College and the University of Nebraska at Lincoln.
Myrna met the love of her life, Jerry Carl Higgins, and they later married on Dec. 4, 1955, at Zion Church Parsonage in Newman Grove. Their wedding was scheduled for Dec. 3, but due to a blizzard Jerry was stranded at Myrna's parents' farm and Myrna was stranded at the church. Myrna's mother Ida called the WJAG Radio Station and announced the wedding would be at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4. Believe it or not, Jerry heard about his wedding date change over the radio! Myrna and Jerry made their home in Plattsmouth.
She taught for 10 ½ years, sometimes having all nine grades (K-8th) with 18 to 20 students. Then Myrna worked as the private secretary for the sales and administration manager at Allied Chemical in Plattsmouth from 1965 until 1982. In 1978, Jerry and Myrna bought the hardware store in Plattsmouth and they opened Higgins Hardware on Feb. 14, 1978. When the sales and administration offices were phased out at Allied Chemical, Myrna began working full time as the co-owner, office manager, and bookkeeper at their hardware store. Myrna and Jerry enjoyed square dancing, they loved motor boating on many lakes in Arkansas and Nebraska. Myrna loved music and playing the organ.
Myrna was a member of First United Methodist Church, First United Methodist Women, and the Korn Club, all of Plattsmouth. She also was a member of the American Business Women's Association, where she served as various officers.
She is survived by her husband of 65 years: Jerry Higgins of Plattsmouth; brother: Myron J. Nelson and wife Betty of Newman Grove; eight nieces and nephews: Linda Leifeld and husband Kerry of Peoria, Illinois, Lori Cox and husband Brad of Newman Grove, LuAnn Sotelo and husband Henry of Lincoln, Nebraska, Lajean Powell and husband George of Tilden, Nebraska, Jody Johnson and husband Barry of Newman Grove, Jay Nelson and wife Barb of Newman Grove, Joey Nelson and wife Renata of Las Vegas, Nevada, Dennis McCloud and wife Jeanie of Newman Grove; numerous great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins, and many friends.
Myrna was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Ida Nelson; and her sister, Norma Monson, and her husband, Earl.
Visitation will be held from 1 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, April 11, at Roby Funeral Home in Plattsmouth.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, April 12, at First United Methodist Church in Plattsmouth with Pastor Lee Wigert officiating.
The Pallbearers will be Kerry Leifeld, Brad Cox, Henry Sotelo, George Powell, Barry Johnson, Jay Nelson, Joey Nelson, and Dennis McCloud.
A graveside service will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 13, at Hope Cemetery in Newman Grove.
The family suggests memorials to First United Methodist Church.
Services are entrusted to Roby Funeral Home, 346 Ave. A, Plattsmouth, NE 68048. (402) 296-3123 robyfuneralhome.com.