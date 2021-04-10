Myrna Faye Higgins

June 27, 1933 – April 8, 2021

Myrna Faye (Nelson) Higgins, age 87, of Plattsmouth, Nebraska, passed away on Thursday, April 8, 2021, at the Bellevue Medical Center in Bellevue, Nebraska.

She was born on June 27, 1933, to Walter Emanuel and Ida Mae (Otis) Nelson in Newman Grove, Nebraska. Myrna was raised and schooled in Newman Grove and she graduated from Newman Grove High School with the class of 1950. Myrna earned her Normal Training at Newman Grove High School and she taught country school in Madison, Gage, and Cass counties. While teaching country school, Myrna took college courses at Wayne State College and the University of Nebraska at Lincoln.

Myrna met the love of her life, Jerry Carl Higgins, and they later married on Dec. 4, 1955, at Zion Church Parsonage in Newman Grove. Their wedding was scheduled for Dec. 3, but due to a blizzard Jerry was stranded at Myrna's parents' farm and Myrna was stranded at the church. Myrna's mother Ida called the WJAG Radio Station and announced the wedding would be at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4. Believe it or not, Jerry heard about his wedding date change over the radio! Myrna and Jerry made their home in Plattsmouth.