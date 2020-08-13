Nancy Kepner Haag
October 8, 1934 – August 11, 2020
Nancy Kepner Haag, age 85, of Plattsmouth, Nebraska, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, at the Papillion Manor in Papillion, Nebraska. She was born on Oct. 8, 1934, in Elkins, West Virginia, to Myrl J. and Frances (Dumire) Kepner.
Nancy is survived by her son, Jeffery Haag of Prunedale, California; daughter, Susan (Adam) Carroll of Palos Verdes Estates, California; son, David (Becky) Haag of Sumter, South Carolina; and daughter, Jennifer (Paul) Phillips of Palmyra, Nebraska; grandchildren, Ally and Josh Carroll, Hana, Jacob and Jack Haag, Kelby and Klaire Phillips; sister-in-law, Star Kepner of Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Myrl and Frances Kepner; brother, M. James Kepner; and daughter-in-law, Merry Haag.
A private family memorial service will be held at a later date. She will be buried in the Parsons Cemetery in Parsons, West Virginia.
Memorials may be directed to the American Cancer Society and/or the American Heart Association.
Arrangements under the direction of Brian P. Harvey Funeral Home – Plattsmouth, NE 402-296-4445.
Condolences to www.bpharveyfuneralhome.com.
