Nancy L. Reissig
May 4, 1934 – June 27, 2019
Nancy L. Reissig, age 85, of Lincoln, Nebraska, formerly of Weeping Water, Nebraska, was born on May 4, 1934, in Weeping Water, Nebraska, to DeForest L. and Georgia M (Ankersen) Brown. She passed away on Thursday, June 27, 2019, at the Grace Pointe Assisted Living Center in Lincoln, Nebraska, surrounded by family.
Nancy graduated from Weeping Water High School followed by two years of college at Dana College in Blair. She completed her education at Immanuel School of Nursing in Omaha where she became an R.N. She was united in marriage to Marlin L. Reissig on Sept. 5, 1959, in Immanuel Chapel in Omaha, Nebraska; together they raised two children, Scott and Elizabeth. She worked for many years as a registered nurse for Tabitha Health Care Services and also as the school nurse for Weeping Water Public Schools.
Nancy enjoyed social events, having people around and writing which led her to creating the history of Brown's Airport which her father started in 1945. She volunteered at the Public Health Dept. and was interested in the Weeping Water Historical Society. She and her husband Marlin enjoyed entertaining, especially on the 4th of July. Most of all she enjoyed her family and grandchildren and her friends.
She was a member of Christ Lutheran Church in rural Louisville, Nebraska, attending when possible after moving to Lincoln, she became a member of First Lutheran Church in Lincoln; member of P.E.O. Chapter BT since 1981; Past President of Community Health Partners of Cass County for eight years. She was a founding board member of Sarpy/Cass Department of Health and Wellness and was involved in establishing the Health Department.
She is survived by her son, Scott Reissig of Plattsmouth, Nebraska; daughter, Elizabeth (Mark) Anderson of Weeping Water, Nebraska; grandchildren, Brittany (Matt) Copenhaver of Beaver Lake, Nebraska, and Brian Reissig of Plattsmouth; great-grandchildren, Jaxson, Addison, Connor and Wesley.
She was preceded in death by her parents and husband Marlin who passed away on July 28, 2008.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, July 3, at 11 a.m. at Christ Lutheran Church in rural Louisville, Nebraska, with Rev. Emily Johnson officiating.
Burial will be held at a later date at Oakwood Cemetery in Weeping Water, Nebraska.
Memorials may be directed to Christ Lutheran Church; Tabitha Health Care Services; Weeping Water School Foundation & Alzheimer's Association
Arrangements by Fusselman-Allen-Harvey Funeral Home, Weeping Water, Nebraska 402-267-2485. www.fusselmanallenharvey.com