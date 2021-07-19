Nat Adamonis of rural Weeping Water was born to Peter and Frances Adamonis, in Utena, Lithuania. He was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters, Donna Sulskis and Zita Grigaitis, and nephew, Richard Sulskis.

He and his family left Lithuania as refugees during WWII, never thinking that they would not be able to return after the war. His parents knew they could not live under Communist rule so when the iron curtain fell they became displaced persons. He and his family were able to immigrate to Omaha. They all became U.S. citizens as soon as possible, and were eternally grateful to the United States.