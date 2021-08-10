 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Neva Frances (Chambers) Stubbs
0 Comments

Neva Frances (Chambers) Stubbs

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Neva (Chambers) Stubbs

June 13, 1949 – August 6, 2021

Neva Frances (Chambers) Stubbs passed quietly in the evening of Aug. 6, 2021, with her loving family beside her.

Neva, age 72, was born June 13, 1949 in San Francisco, California, to Neil A. and Frances Chambers. She graduated from Pacifica High School in 1967. Neva moved to Weeping Water in 1969 and she attended the University of Nebraska in Lincoln where she met Brent Stubbs. They were united in marriage at Fort Eustis, Virginia, on Sept. 26, 1970. During Brent's 26 years of military service spanning over 30 years, Neva worked as a waitress and cook before becoming a successful real estate agent. She never met a stranger, she made friends with one and all. She loved to entertain and was happiest when cooking and preparing food for all occasions.

She was preceded in death by her Dad and Mom; and a sister, Toni Lee Lawhern.

She is survived by her husband Brent for 50 years; her son, Kenneth, his wife Julie, their children Meghan and Jareth, from Burlington, North Carolina; Neva's daughter, Heather, and granddaughter, Isabel, of Seattle, Washington. She is also survived by her brother, Neil Chambers of Weeping Water.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Condolences or tributes to www.hammonsfs.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News