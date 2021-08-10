Neva Frances (Chambers) Stubbs

Neva, age 72, was born June 13, 1949 in San Francisco, California, to Neil A. and Frances Chambers. She graduated from Pacifica High School in 1967. Neva moved to Weeping Water in 1969 and she attended the University of Nebraska in Lincoln where she met Brent Stubbs. They were united in marriage at Fort Eustis, Virginia, on Sept. 26, 1970. During Brent's 26 years of military service spanning over 30 years, Neva worked as a waitress and cook before becoming a successful real estate agent. She never met a stranger, she made friends with one and all. She loved to entertain and was happiest when cooking and preparing food for all occasions.