Nicolee “Niki” Widler

October 13, 1948 – March 28, 2021

Nicolee “Niki” Widler, age 72, of Plattsmouth, Nebraska, was born on Oct. 13, 1948, in Geneva, Nebraska, to Vaughn and Marian (Neiman) Fulton. She passed away peacefully on March 28, 2021.

Niki graduated from Geneva High School in Geneva, Nebraska. Niki spent many years while growing up helping her Dad at the Gamble's Store and movie theatre in Geneva, prior to attending the University Nebraska at Lincoln. Niki was united in marriage to Lon Widler on May 6, 1967. While living in Beatrice, Niki worked at Pershing College. When they moved to York she then worked at Trade and Transactions where she was in charge of putting the ads together, proofing and laying out the paper. She also worked for Dale Hannah Real Estate. In 1976, Lon and Niki made the move to Lexington, Nebraska, where they would call home for the next 15 years. They owned a Farm Equipment Sales, Service and Construction Business and raised Quarter Horses.