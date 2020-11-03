Niel Fred Eraas

December 2, 1946 – October 22, 2020

Niel Fred Eraas, age 73, a lifelong resident of Plattsmouth, Nebraska, died unexpectedly in his home of natural causes on Oct. 22, 2020. Niel was born Dec. 2, 1946, in Omaha, Nebraska, to Joseph and Grace Eraas. He served honorably in Vietnam with the U.S. Marine Corps.

Niel retired after working at McMillan Ford and then Rhoden Auto Center as a Body and Fender Tech.

Niel never met a stranger, he was funny, kind, compassionate, genuine, generous, loving and was never short on telling his stories and jokes. One of the most impressive things about Niel was his keen ability to connect with and his love of children. “Love not in words, with tongue but in deeds and in truth”.

Niel shared a love and knowledge of U.S. history, Wild West, Wyatt Earp, traveling, animals, birds, rocks and our great National Parks.

In later years, he forged special relationships with his neighbor's the Defaults – Brent, Stacy, Scott and Collin.