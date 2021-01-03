Norman A. Brockhoff

Norman Albert Henry Brockhoff, age 83, of Elmwood, Nebraska, passed away Dec. 16, 2020, at Nebraska Medical Center following a car accident. He was born March 16, 1937, to Herman and Letha (Knoop) Brockhoff on the family farm east of Elmwood, where he lived his entire life. He was baptized April 11, 1937, and was confirmed April 30, 1950, at First Lutheran Church (North Branch) Avoca, Nebraska, where he was a lifelong member. Norman attended Elmwood Public School, graduating in 1956. During high school he took an active part in school plays and played the drums in the band. His life was spent farming and raising livestock. After retirement he worked at the Elmwood Senior Center for 10 years. His favorite pastimes were roller skating and dancing, He also enjoyed visiting with his many friends and relatives. He never lost his sense of humor and always had a joke to tell.