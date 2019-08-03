Norman E. Schoch, Jr.
January 10, 1965 - August 1, 2019
Norman E. Schoch, Jr., 54, died Thursday, August 1, 2019 at the Columbus Community Hospital.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Columbus. Visitation is Monday from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, and will continue Tuesday morning from 9:00 to 10:00 a.m. also at the Church. Graveside Services are 3:00 p.m. Tuesday at St. Mary's Cemetery, David City, NE.
Norman was born in Wakefield, NE, on January 10, 1965, Meredith (Wagner) and Norman Schoch, Sr. Norm attended Plattsmouth High School and played football, track, and tennis and was in National Honors Society. Norm graduated, with a Bachelor's Degree, from Midland Lutheran College in Fremont, NE. After college Norm went to work at Behlen Manufacturing for 31 years.
Norman and Jami (Olson) Schoch were married on June 7, 1997, at Trinity Lutheran in Columbus, NE and celebrated 22 years of marriage. They had three children, Kelli, Hunter, and Travis. Norm and Jami lived in Columbus, NE.
Norm loved the outdoors. He enjoyed duck and goose hunting, fishing, boating, camping, and motorcycle trips. For the past 30 summers, Norm (Boomer) went on long motorcycle trips with his friends, Dave, Pat, Roger, and Ralph. He was a better point man than they could ever ask for.
Norm was a remarkable husband and father. Norm loved and treasured his family. He was at all of their sporting events and could even be seen on the dance floor, during the father-daughter dance. Norm was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Lakeview Booster Club, Ducks Unlimited and Columbus Rifle Club. His daughter Kelli graduated from Lakeview High School and will be attending Chadron State College in the fall. His sons, Hunter and Travis, are sophomores at Lakeview High School.
Norm is survived by his wife, Jami (Olson) Schoch, daughter, Kelli, and sons, Hunter and Travis Schoch; mother and father, Meredith Ann (Wagner) and Norman Emil Schoch, Sr. (Plattsmouth, NE); brother Captain Eric Schoch and wife Nikki; nephew Nathan and wife Kim, nieces; Stephanie and Kristen, (Leonardtown, MD); Aunt Linda and Uncle Ron Hirsch (Fremont, NE). Mother and father-in-law; Shirley and Gordon Olson, (Oakland, NE). Sister-in-law, Traci Finch, and nieces; Alexis and Alyssa (Omaha, NE); brother-in-law Tom Olson and wife Holly; nephew Tristen and niece Haley (Oakland, NE); Jami's grandma, Grace Svoboda (Columbus, NE); and many other aunts, uncles, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his Grandparents; Erma and Elmer Schoch, Norman and Lois Wagner; Aunt Norma Jean and Uncle Leroy Reker.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the wishes of the family.
Condolences may be left at www.mckownfuneralhome.com