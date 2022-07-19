Oliver Dale Schiber

August 28, 1936 – July 14, 2022

Ollie was born to Oliver A. and Minnie M. (Rieke) Schiber in Union, Nebraska. Ollie and his sister, Imogene, grew up near Union, where Ollie helped his dad on the family farm. Ollie was a proud graduate of Plattsmouth High School. His enduring memories from his high school years included playing sports with his friends and filling sandbags to protect the city when the Missouri River was flooding. After graduation from high school, Ollie worked in construction before enlisting in the United States Marines, where he was stationed at Twentynine Palms in California's Mojave Desert. Ollie spoke proudly of his service in the Marines and the friendships he formed with Marines from all over the United States.

After returning home from the Marines, Ollie worked on numerous tow boats, where he helped move barges on the Missouri, Mississippi, Illinois, and Chicago Rivers. He was a big man who loved working on the river and the big personalities of people he met there. Later in life, he enjoyed visiting the places and boats where he had worked and reconnecting with old friends. Also in the 1960s, Ollie worked as a groomer for thoroughbreds at horse tracks in Nebraska and other states. His work there inspired a lifelong appreciation for racehorses and the people who train, care for, and race them. For the rest of his life, he loved to spend free time at the horse track and the dog track.

In the early 1970s, Ollie helped build the Cooper Nuclear Station in Brownville, Nebraska. In those years, two things happened which would shape the rest of his life. First, he met and married Lucille Hauptman, which was the beginning of a marriage would last 48 years. Second, he and Lucille purchased the Emaculate Touch Company, a janitorial business with clientele in and around Nebraska City. Ollie and Lucille were not only husband and wife, but co-workers and business partners who left home every day and worked together to keep much of Nebraska City sparkling.

Ollie did his work with a careful eye and a considerate ear, always willing to listen to those around him. He was also willing to stop and talk to anyone who cared to hear his thoughts on the janitorial business, farming, construction, manufacturing, unions, politics, Husker football, high-school sports, fishing, horse racing, the stock market, and practically any other subject. Just when you thought a conversation was about to ebb, Ollie would add, “and another thing,” and it would start again. Ollie probably would have gotten home a lot earlier each evening if it hadn't been for these conversations, but they were a big part of what he lived for. He loved people — getting to know them, hearing about their lives, and learning what they thought on just about everything in the world. And people loved him. No one was too humble or too exalted to call Ollie their friend.

Ollie was an enthusiastic fan of all Husker sports but particularly Husker football. He enjoyed watching and attending games with his lifelong friends, Harry Wagner and Richard “Deacon” Beverage. He could talk intelligently about the prospects of fourth- and fifth-string players on the Husker varsity squad as well as the freshman team, when there still was such a thing. Ollie and Lucille's “kids” were their nieces and nephews, whom they hosted at their house near Union, Nebraska. When they weren't being spoiled rotten, these nieces and nephews were put to work, cleaning businesses all over Nebraska City. Most of the time, they loved it. In the process, they learned about hard work, a job well done, and giving all people their due.

Ollie died peacefully at home after six years in care facilities. His family wishes to thank all who cared for and visited him, and those who wrote to him or called to help him pass the time. Ollie treasured all these opportunities to stay connected with his friends.

Ollie was preceded in death by his parents and sister, his brothers-in-law, Alvin Hauptman and Theodore Hauptman, and his sister-in-law, Dorothy Hauptman. He is survived by his wife, Lucille; his brother-in-law, Kenneth Hauptman; and his sisters-in-law, JoAnn (Robert) Barry and Barbara Jordan. He will be fondly missed by many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, and by countless friends.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Thursday, July 21, at Marshall Funeral Chapel in Nebraska City with burial in Camp Creek Cemetery.

Visitation will be 1 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home with the family greeting friends from 5 to 7 p.m.

Memorials are suggested to the family's choice.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.marshallfuneral.com.

Marshall Funeral Chapel of Nebraska City is in charge of arrangements.