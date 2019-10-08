Ona Franceen Burns
February 20, 1942 – October 4, 2019
Ona Franceen Burns, age 77, of Plattsmouth, Nebraska, was born on Feb. 20, 1942, in St. Louis, Missouri, to George and Franceen (Milam) Knepper. She passed away peacefully on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at the Prestige Care of Plattsmouth, Nebraska.
Ona was raised and attended school near St. Louis, Missouri. While living with her aunt in Colorado, she met and later married David Mayer Sr. in 1959. Together they raised four children, David, Kevin, Mark and Faith Ann. The two divorced in 1980. Ona later was united in marriage to Robert Burns on June 21, 1986, in Plattsmouth.
Throughout her career, she worked in various positions including, Litton Corporation, ENCOR Recreational Director, Long Haul Truck Driver, and finally as Activities Director at the Plattsmouth Manor where she retired. She was a volunteer for Cass County Association of Retarded Citizens, and a member of the Business and Professional Women’s Organization, VFW Auxiliary and Eagles Club.
Enjoyed knitting afghans and scarves for her friends and family. She brought great joy to children young and old while being Gabby the Clown. Her church family was very important to her and she enjoyed her involvement within the church.
She is survived by her children, David (Susan) Mayer of Council Bluffs, Iowa, Kevin (Lisa) Mayer of Omaha, Mark Mayer of Bettendorf, Iowa, Faith Ann Mayer of Omaha; grandchildren, Cole Mayer, Seanna (Tommy) O’Connor, Miranda Mayer, Alexis Mayer, Max Mayer, River Moss; great-grandchildren, Meara O’Connor and Irie Mayer; stepchildren, Jason Burns of Plattsmouth, Caroline Perricci of Plattsmouth; brothers, Terry Bozzay of Cape Girardeau, Missouri, Randall Knepper of St. Louis.
You have free articles remaining.
She was preceded in death by her father, George Knepper; mother and step father, Franceen and Dennis Bozzay; daughter, Angel Mayer; husband, Robert Burns; and brother Dennis “Butch” Bozzay.
Memorial services will be held on Monday, Oct. 14, at 11 a.m. at Harvey Funeral Home Chapel, 1408 8th Ave., Plattsmouth.
Visitation will be on Sunday, Oct. 13, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. with the family greeting friends at the funeral home.
Memorials may be directed to the Alzheimer’s Association or Prestige Care of Plattsmouth, Nebraska.
Online condolences to www.bpharveyfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Brian P. Harvey Funeral Home, 1408 8th Ave., Plattsmouth, NE 68048
402-296-4445