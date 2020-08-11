Pastor Donna R. Boren
February 5, 1946 – August 6, 2020
Pastor Donna R. Boren, age 74, of Plattsmouth, Nebraska (formerly Hamburg, Iowa) passed away on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, at the Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha, Nebraska.
Donna was born on Feb. 5, 1946, in Hamburg, the daughter of Everett M. and Lettie Isabell (Cass) Dankof. She grew up and attended school in Hamburg, graduating from Hamburg High School with the class of 1964 as Salutatorian. She then went on to attend Peru State College and received her Bachelor Degree in Elementary and Special Education in 1967. Donna later took Elms Classes to complete her religious certification.
On March 24, 1967, Donna was united in marriage to Raymond B. Boren Sr. in Hamburg. They were married for nearly 46 years before his passing in June of 2013. She was currently the Pastor at St. Paul United Church of Christ in Plattsmouth, and had served in that capacity for many years.
She is survived by her sons, Raymond B. Boren Jr. and wife Tiffany M. of Plattsmouth, and Kelly Boren and wife Sharon of Murray, Nebraska; four grandchildren, Katherine Davis, R.J. Boren, Wyatt Boren and Cole Boren; one great-grandchild, Owen Davis; siblings, Yvonne Dalton and husband Harold of Omaha, Vera Armstrong of Clarinda, Iowa, and Billie Hermsen of Union, Nebraska; other family, friends and many other church family.
In addition to her husband, Donna was preceded in death by her son, Richard W. “Ricky” Boren in April of 2008; her parents; and brother, Everett Dankof Jr.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 13, at St. Paul United Church of Christ in Plattsmouth. Burial will be at 2 p.m. (Thursday) at Mt. Olive Cemetery, southeast of Hamburg.
The family will greet friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the church on Wednesday (Aug. 12) evening.
Memorials may be given to St. Paul United Church of Christ in Plattsmouth.
Remembrances may be left at www.gudefuneralhomes.com.
Rash-Gude Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
