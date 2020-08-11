× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Pastor Donna R. Boren

February 5, 1946 – August 6, 2020

Pastor Donna R. Boren, age 74, of Plattsmouth, Nebraska (formerly Hamburg, Iowa) passed away on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, at the Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha, Nebraska.

Donna was born on Feb. 5, 1946, in Hamburg, the daughter of Everett M. and Lettie Isabell (Cass) Dankof. She grew up and attended school in Hamburg, graduating from Hamburg High School with the class of 1964 as Salutatorian. She then went on to attend Peru State College and received her Bachelor Degree in Elementary and Special Education in 1967. Donna later took Elms Classes to complete her religious certification.

On March 24, 1967, Donna was united in marriage to Raymond B. Boren Sr. in Hamburg. They were married for nearly 46 years before his passing in June of 2013. She was currently the Pastor at St. Paul United Church of Christ in Plattsmouth, and had served in that capacity for many years.