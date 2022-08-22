Patricia Alice (Bailey) Porter

April 18, 1936 – August 22, 2022

Patricia “Pat” Porter passed away on Aug. 22, 2002, at her home in Plattsmouth, surrounded by family.

Pat was born on April 18, 1936, to Conley Hill Bailey and Percy Alice Meisinger Bailey. She was raised and schooled in Plattsmouth, graduating in 1954. Pat met the love of her life when she was just 16 and built a life with him spanning 70 years. She married John “Blackie” Porter on Aug. 19, 1956, and celebrated 66 years of marriage days before her passing.

Pat was an only child and dreamed of having a big family. That dream came true when she married into the Porter family, gaining brothers, sisters and countless nieces and nephews that she adored. Family was the most important part of Pat's live. She is survived by her husband John; four sons and three daughters: Terry Porter and wife Erika, Todd Porter and wife Betsy, Tye Porter, Troy Porter and wife Tonja, Trisha McAfee and husband Patrick, Tracy Porter and Tina Johnson and husband David; 19 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren. She was the best mother, grandmother and “Gigi” anyone could ask for. A true Angel on Earth.

Pat attended and graduated from Peru State College with a teaching degree. She spent many years teaching in a one-room schoolhouse before stepping back to raise her children. Later, Pat worked for the Plattsmouth school system, most notably, as the Guidance Counselor's secretary. Pat helped countless students plan their futures and was always there to listen, becoming a second mom to many. Later, Pat also worked for the Plattsmouth Journal and Glenwood State Hospital before retiring.

Pat never met a stranger and has many lifelong friends that meant the world to her. Thank you all for reaching out and supporting the family during this difficult time.

Visitation is Friday, Aug. 26, from 1-8 p.m. at Roby Funeral Home in Plattsmouth. Family will be present from 5-8 p.m.

The funeral service is Saturday, Aug. 27, at 10 a.m. at Plattsmouth Presbyterian Church (701 Chicago Ave.) with a luncheon at the Plattsmouth VFW immediately following. Don't worry, Pat was a big fan so the Husker game will be on!

Memorials to the family (a suitable charity will be chosen at a later date).

Services are entrusted to Roby Funeral Home, 346 Avenue A, Plattsmouth, NE 68048, (402) 296-3123, robyfuneralhome@charter.net, www.robyfuneralhome.com.