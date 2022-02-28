Patricia Alice Bruce (Souza)

June 1, 1940 - February 27, 2022

Patricia Alice Bruce (Souza), Boston, passed away on Sunday, February 27, 2022, at Hillcrest Health and Rehab in Bellevue, where she had been since she fell at her home in September of 2021.

Patricia was born on June 1, 1940, in New Bedford, MA, where she spent her younger years. She met her husband, Vincent, also of New Bedford and they married in January of 1958. Her husband was in the Navy, and they moved from New Bedford to South Carolina while their children were still young. Orders soon came and the family moved to Rhode Island. When her husband passed in 1985, Patricia remained in RI and settled in Middletown, RI, where she eventually retired at 60. She came to NE to live with her oldest son in 2004 and has spent the last 17 1/2 years here.

She became a member of La Platte Community Church and has made many close friends there. Soon after Hy-Vee came to Plattsmouth, she began monthly donation of Ramen noodles to the food pantry. She is known at Plattsmouth Hy-Vee and at the Bellevue Food Pantry, as "The Noodle Lady".

She is preceded in death by her husband, Vincent Joseph Bruce Sr, and her son Steven William Bruce.

She is survived by her Son Vincent Bruce Jr, wife Doreen (Kenney) of Plattsmouth, NE; Son Scott Bruce, wife Lisa (Corrente). of Providence, RI; Daughter Tracie Spooner, husband Robert of St. Augustine, FL. Grandchildren - Robert Bruce, wife Amy of Papillion, NE and Dana Bruce, wife Courtney of Hixson, TN. Great Grandchildren Maelee and Annaliese, Papillion, NE and Emma and Liam of Hixson, TN

A celebration of life service will be held on Thursday, March 3, 2022, at 4:00 p.m. at Harvey Funeral Home in Plattsmouth, Nebraska.

No Visitation.

Memorials in lieu of flowers are suggested to the Bellevue Food Pantry, 1908 Hancock St, Bellevue, NE 68005.

Arrangements By: Brian P. Harvey Funeral Home – Plattsmouth, NE 402-296-4445

