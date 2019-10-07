Patricia Ann Cruzan
September 29, 1951 – October 3, 2019
Mrs. Patricia Ann (Pat Ann) Cruzan, age 68, of Bellevue went to be with the Lord on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019. Pat Ann was born Sept. 29, 1951, to Alfred and Ethel Francl. Pat Ann is survived by her loving husband of 19 years, David Cruzan; son, Wes Bartolome; many other relatives and friends. A celebration of life was Monday, Oct. 7, at Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home, 5701 Center St., in Omaha.
