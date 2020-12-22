Patricia Ann Grancer

She was born on June 13, 1940, to Oran Ezra Sr. and Dorothy Marie (Ward) Daffron in Altus, Oklahoma. Pat was raised and schooled in Altus. She met Charles Richard Grancer and they later married on Dec. 26, 1958, in Hiawatha, Kansas. Pat was a homemaker and she worked various jobs. Pat and Charles moved to Plattsmouth in 1959, where they made their home and raised their children. She attended and graduated from Southeast Community College. Pat had worked as a registered nurse at the Plattsmouth Manor and at The Nebraska Masonic Home.