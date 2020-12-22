Patricia Ann Grancer
June 13, 1940 – December 20, 2020
Patricia “Pat” Ann (Daffron) Grancer, age 80, of Plattsmouth, Nebraska, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, at the Bellevue Medical Center in Bellevue, Nebraska.
She was born on June 13, 1940, to Oran Ezra Sr. and Dorothy Marie (Ward) Daffron in Altus, Oklahoma. Pat was raised and schooled in Altus. She met Charles Richard Grancer and they later married on Dec. 26, 1958, in Hiawatha, Kansas. Pat was a homemaker and she worked various jobs. Pat and Charles moved to Plattsmouth in 1959, where they made their home and raised their children. She attended and graduated from Southeast Community College. Pat had worked as a registered nurse at the Plattsmouth Manor and at The Nebraska Masonic Home.
Pat was a member of the Hugh J. Kerns American Legion Post #56 Auxiliary in Plattsmouth.
She is survived by her son: Charles “Chuck” Grancer Jr. and wife Julie of Plattsmouth; two daughters: Tammy Grau of Omaha, Elizabeth “Liz” McFall and husband Rick of Plattsmouth; five grandchildren: Jessica Freeman and husband Aaron, Holt Johnson, Sarah Kucera, Richard McFall, and Rhett Grancer; five great-grandchildren: Emma David, Hanna David, Zoe Freeman, Easton Kucera, and Hudson Kucera; her brother: Oran Daffron Jr. of Council Bluffs, Iowa; numerous nieces and nephews, two cousins: Dennis Ward and wife Cheryl of Denver, Colorado, Michael Ward and wife Sandra of Tacoma, Washington; and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents: Oran Sr. and Dorothy Daffron; and her husband: Charles Grancer Sr.
A visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 28, at Roby Funeral Home in Plattsmouth. *COVID-19 guidelines will be followed at the mortuary, please wear a mask and use social distancing.*
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Her final resting place will be at Oak Hill Cemetery in Plattsmouth.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family (A suitable charity will be chosen at a later date.).
Services entrusted to Roby Funeral Home, 346 Ave. A, Plattsmouth, NE 68048 (402) 296-3123 robyfuneralhome.com.