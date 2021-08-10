Paul E. Bauers

July 17, 1935 - July 26, 2021

Paul E. Bauers, 86, of Weeping Water died Monday, July 26, 2021, at home surrounded by his family.

Born in Manley, Nebraska, on July 17, 1935, to Fred and Elizabeth (Sheehan) Bauers.

Paul is survived by his wife, Jaunita (Nichols) Bauers; daughter, Dawn, and husband, Jerry Kastens; a son, Todd, and partner, Christopher; grandchildren, Anna, Lily, Chyna and Tom Kastens; two brothers, Richard and Pat Bauers of Weeping Water; a sister, Agnes Hetrick of Lincoln; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by a sister, Cecelia, and brother-in-law, Leland Hanes; a brother, Robert, and sister-in-law, Janet Bauers; two sisters-in-law, Margy Bauers and Shirley Bauers.

No services are planned at this time.

