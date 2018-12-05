Pearl Buffington
August 8, 1942 – November 30, 2018
Pearl Louise Buffington, 76, of Weeping Water died Nov. 30, 2018, at her home.
Born in Tabor, Iowa, on Aug. 8, 1942, (or according to her Mom, her real birthday is Aug. 9) on a farm about four miles south of Tabor, Iowa, to Everett Leroy Hiatt and Irene Isabell (Timson). She was given the name Pearl for her Dad's Aunt Pearl, she used her middle name, Louise, as her common name.
She is the youngest of nine children.
Her young life was spent on the farm where life was not always easy. There was no electricity until she was in the fourth grade. Wood would be cut in the fall for heat all winter. There were many daily chores to be done. A large garden was planted in the spring for canning vegetables, several fruit trees bushes were harvested for canning fruit.
Her favorite times as a youngster were on the weekends when her brothers and sisters would bring their families home and she could play with her nieces and nephews. Being the youngest in the family, she had many nieces and nephews her age and even older.
Louise was an avid reader, also some favorite games were Chinese checkers, (her very favorite), card games, Steal Sticks, red rover, run for your supper and softball.
Iowa had girls' basketball programs way before Nebraska, she participated in high school basketball.
She fell in love the summer of 1958 with 'Hydraulic.'
Harold Wayne Buffington and Pearl Louise Hiatt were married on Feb. 14, 1960, at the Murray Christian Church. This was her beginning of life in Murray, Nebraska.
They had three children, Christina, Linda and Jeffrey.
She accepted God in her life and was baptized in the Murray Christian Church.
She held a number of jobs throughout her life, baby-sitting, the Murray correspondent for the Plattsmouth Journal, the PE teacher at Murray Elementary, Josten's, Signature Foods, and Beemis Bag Company. She retired in 2007.
Her retirement years were spent enjoying the fellowship of friends, coffee at the Senior Center, her hobbies of long car rides through the countryside, reading and walking. She also looked forward to her trips to the casino with her nieces, Phyliss and Susie.
She is survived by her children, Christina (Ronald) Tietgen, Linda (John) Fleming and Jeffrey (Tracy) Buffington; nine grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; a sister, Dorothy Buffington; a brother-in-law, Gene Dooly; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold; a granddaughter, Brittany; son-in-law, Gene McKinstry; her parents; three sisters; and four brothers.
Memorials to the family for later designation.
Funeral services were held Wednesday, Dec. 5, at First Christian Church in Weeping Water
Interment was at Lewiston Cemetery in rural Murray.
Hammons Family Funeral Services of Weeping Water was entrusted with arrangements.