Philip Benshoof

Philip “Butch” Benshoof

June 6, 1953 - June 10, 2021

Philip “Butch” Benshoof, age 68 of Plattsmouth, NE passed away surrounded by family at his home on Thursday, June 10, 2021. Philip was born, June 6, 1953, in Sioux Falls, SD to Merlin and Ellen (Gottsch) Benshoof.

In 1971, Philip graduated from Nebraska City High School. He worked for a short time as a truck driver before beginning a 30 plus year career with Union Pacific Railroad. On September 25, 1982, he was united in marriage to Diane Freimuth in Hemmingford, NE. To their union they had three sons: Brian, Matt and Ben.

He enjoyed his down time, spending time fishing, watching his favorite game or crime shows, or working in the yard. He loved attending the sporting events of his kids and especially enjoyed time with his grandkids.

Philip is survived by his wife, Diane Benshoof of Plattsmouth, NE, his sons, Brian (Shelly) Benshoof of Bellevue, NE, Matt (Ana) Benshoof of Bellevue, NE, Ben (partner Claire Witt) Benshoof of Loveland, CO, his grandchildren Samuel, Anna Belle, Abel, and Evelyn, his sisters, Cheri Van Cleave of Blair, NE and Jodi Roth of Omaha, NE, his sister-in-law Loida Benshoof of Loveland, CO and many nieces and nephews.