Priscilla “Po Po” Lamb

January 18, 1946 - August 3, 2021

Priscilla “Po Po” (Sarver) Lamb of Plattsmouth lost her battle with CNS lymphoma on Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha, Nebraska. She was born on Jan. 18, 1946, in Allison Park, Pennsylvania, to Cyril C. and Martha E. (Hill) Sarver.

Priscilla was raised in Pennsylvania and graduated from Hampton High School in Hampton Township, Pennsylvania, in 1963. She later attended California State Teacher's College in California, Pennsylvania, and Beauty School. She met Gerald David Lamb formerly of Cottage Hill, Florida, while he was attending the Mina Wanca 4-H Camp in Stormy Lake, Michigan. The two courted for several years before uniting in marriage on July 26, 1969, in Deer Creek, Pennsylvania. While David served in the Air Force, they traveled around the Orient and extensively around the United States, before making their home in Plattsmouth, Nebraska. They spent 52 years together.

Throughout her life, she cared for her family, enjoying attending the various activities that her children and grandchildren participated in throughout the years. She had a love for music and enjoyed singing. She was an excellent cook and enjoyed shopping trips to places like Von Maur. Above all she was a wonderful mother and friend.