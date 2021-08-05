Priscilla “Po Po” Lamb
January 18, 1946 - August 3, 2021
Priscilla “Po Po” (Sarver) Lamb of Plattsmouth lost her battle with CNS lymphoma on Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha, Nebraska. She was born on Jan. 18, 1946, in Allison Park, Pennsylvania, to Cyril C. and Martha E. (Hill) Sarver.
Priscilla was raised in Pennsylvania and graduated from Hampton High School in Hampton Township, Pennsylvania, in 1963. She later attended California State Teacher's College in California, Pennsylvania, and Beauty School. She met Gerald David Lamb formerly of Cottage Hill, Florida, while he was attending the Mina Wanca 4-H Camp in Stormy Lake, Michigan. The two courted for several years before uniting in marriage on July 26, 1969, in Deer Creek, Pennsylvania. While David served in the Air Force, they traveled around the Orient and extensively around the United States, before making their home in Plattsmouth, Nebraska. They spent 52 years together.
Throughout her life, she cared for her family, enjoying attending the various activities that her children and grandchildren participated in throughout the years. She had a love for music and enjoyed singing. She was an excellent cook and enjoyed shopping trips to places like Von Maur. Above all she was a wonderful mother and friend.
Priscilla was a member of Midwest Baptist Church where she sang in the choir, and previously taught Sunday School, worked in the Jr. Church and the nursery, as well as made sure that Sunday School rooms were clean and that the pews were kept straight and orderly.
She is survived by her husband, G. David Lamb of Plattsmouth; children, Hugh (Bret) and Hilary Lamb of Trinidad, Colorado, and their children, Taylor (Vynce) Francis, MaKayla, Preston, Tessa (Brendan) Sanders, and Bret, Martha (Joey) and Harold Layne of Plattsmouth, and their children, Abby and Audrey, Joshua and Wendy Lamb of Plattsmouth, and their children, Kaleigh (Nick) Cannady, Kohlten, Kobi, Kyler, Kycen and Kinslea, Lara and Pastor Tom McConkey of Yuma, Arizona, and their children, T.J., Justus and Harmony, Leah and Josh Glenn of Plattsmouth, and their children, Parker, Cooper, Gracie, Bryar, Leo and Maverick-Barkley, Jared and Elizabeth Lamb of Schererville, Indiana, and their child, Lyric, Cyrina Lamb of Plattsmouth. She is also survived by two sisters, Barbara Vogelsang of Madison, Wisconsin, and Sally Cypher of The Villages, Florida; brother, Robert Sarver of Rock Island, Illinois; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, John Sarver; and grandson, Kenoch Lamb.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 10, at 10 a.m. at Midwestern Baptist Church, 1025 N. 72nd St., Omaha.
Visitation will be Monday, Aug. 9, from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m., with family greeting friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Harvey Funeral Home, Plattsmouth.
Burial will be in Pleasant Ridge Cemetery, Plattsmouth.
Memorials may be directed to Midwestern Baptist Church.
Arrangements by: Brian P. Harvey Funeral Home – Plattsmouth, NE 402-296-4445.
Condolences to www.bpharveyfuneralhome.com.