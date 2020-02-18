Randall Jay Winters

1960 - 2020

Randall “Randy” Jay Winters, 59, of Plattsmouth, Nebraska, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, at Bellevue Medical Center in Bellevue, Nebraska.

Randy was born on March 25, 1960, to John “Jay” Dallas and Leatha (Howard) Winters in Omaha, Nebraska. He was raised and schooled in Plattsmouth and he graduated from Plattsmouth High School with the class of 1978. Randy met Kim Heston and they were later married on April 14, 1979, in Plattsmouth. Randy and Kim made their home and raised their kids in Plattsmouth. He worked for the Lund Company in Omaha as the maintenance supervisor. Randy spent many years coaching youth football, basketball, and baseball in Plattsmouth.

