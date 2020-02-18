Randall Jay Winters
1960 - 2020
Randall “Randy” Jay Winters, 59, of Plattsmouth, Nebraska, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, at Bellevue Medical Center in Bellevue, Nebraska.
Randy was born on March 25, 1960, to John “Jay” Dallas and Leatha (Howard) Winters in Omaha, Nebraska. He was raised and schooled in Plattsmouth and he graduated from Plattsmouth High School with the class of 1978. Randy met Kim Heston and they were later married on April 14, 1979, in Plattsmouth. Randy and Kim made their home and raised their kids in Plattsmouth. He worked for the Lund Company in Omaha as the maintenance supervisor. Randy spent many years coaching youth football, basketball, and baseball in Plattsmouth.
He is survived by his wife: Kim Winters of Plattsmouth; two sons: Matt Winters and wife Frankie of Plattsmouth, Tim Winters and wife Ashley of Plattsmouth; his daughter: Carrie Hansen and husband Scott of Plattsmouth; 14 grandchildren: D.J., Dallas, Kade, Rina, Wynter, Aly, Ayden, Ryelee, Averi, Eli, Kenadee, Emmree, Abel, and Oaklee; sister: Joyce Foster and husband Tony of Plattsmouth; two brothers: Ken Winters and wife Margaret of Plattsmouth, Jeff Winters of Valley; best friend and brother-in-law: Todd Heston of Plattsmouth; two sisters-in-law: Dawn Morrow and husband Tim of St. Louis, Missouri, Deb Cornelius of Fairfield, Iowa; numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and cousins; and many friends.
Randy is preceded in death by his parents: Jay and Leatha Winters; infant sister: Christy Winters; great-nephew: Oliver Jay Winters; his brother-in-law: Mike Cornelius; and in-laws Wayne and Maxine Heston.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at First Christian Church in Plattsmouth.
Memorials to the family (A suitable charity will be chosen at a later date).
Services are entrusted to Roby Funeral Home, 346 Ave. A, Plattsmouth, NE 68048 (402) 296-3123 robyfuneralhome.com
Service information
11:00AM
802 Avenue C
Plattsmouth, NE 68048