Died July 4, 2020

Randy Bahr's Celebration of Life will take place on Saturday, July 25, from 1-5 p.m. at the VFW in Plattsmouth, Nebraska.

Randy lost his life in a boating incident on the Missouri River on July 4, 2020, at the age of 53. Randy is survived by his beloved daughter, Jenna. Please join us Saturday to celebrate his life.

