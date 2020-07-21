× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Raymond O. King

September 23, 1932 – July 17, 2020

Raymond O. King, age 87, of Nebraska City passed away on Friday, July 17, 2020, at Morton Place in Nebraska City.

Raymond was born on Sept. 23, 1932, in Nebraska City, the son of George Oren and Lena Mae (Wilson) King. He attended a country school near Minersville southeast of Nebraska City. In 1952 he entered the United States Army and proudly served is country during the Korean War. He was honorably discharged in 1956. He then served with the Nebraska National Guard.

On May 1, 1956, Raymond was united in marriage to Frances Felthauser in Fremont, Nebraska.

He worked as a machinist at Allied Chemical at LaPlatte, Nebraska, for some 38 years before retiring in 1994.

Raymond is survived by his sons:, Scott King and Jerry King; granddaughter, Jessica McWilliams; great-granddaughter, Tanner Grace McWilliams; sister-in-law, Vicki Halagarda; and brother-in-law, Robert Felthauser; other family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Frances King in 2017; parents; son, Raymond King Jr. in 2013; three brothers; and three sisters.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 24, at Gude Mortuary in Nebraska City with Rev. Dave Sohl officiating. Military Honors will be performed at the mortuary following the services.

