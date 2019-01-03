Already a subscriber?
Log in or Activate your account.
On your next view you will be asked to:
Subscribe today for unlimited access
✓ Unlimited access to fremonttribune.com and apps✓ No more surveys blocking articles
SPECIAL OFFER Try 1 month of Digital Plus for 99¢ Cancel anytime ✓ Unlimited access to E-Edition (PDF of newspaper) ✓ Unlimited articles, complete access to fremonttribune.com and apps ✓ Skip article surveys
Already a subscriber? Log in or Activate your account.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 877-648-6397 to upgrade your subscription.
Sunny. High near 50F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph..
A clear sky. Low 27F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: January 3, 2019 @ 1:25 pm
Renate Jones
Plattsmouth, December 16, 1945 – December 24, 2018
Click here to see the current inserts in our paper.