Richard D. Lorensen
January 26, 1945 – March 11, 2020
Richard D. Lorensen, 75, of Weeping Water passed away on March 11, 2020, in Lincoln. He was born Jan. 26, 1945, to Willis and Ida (Cappen) Lorensen.
He is survived by his wife: Mary Ann Lorensen; children: Kris (Carl) Lorensen-Stanley, Terry (Teresa) Lorensen; grandchildren: Jessie, Zoe, Lilly and Luke.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Arrangements by: Fusselman Allen Harvey Funeral Home, 108 North Elm, Weeping Water, NE 402-267-2485
Condolences to www.fusselmanallenharvey.com.
