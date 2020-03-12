Richard D. Lorensen

January 26, 1945 – March 11, 2020

Richard D. Lorensen, 75, of Weeping Water passed away on March 11, 2020, in Lincoln. He was born Jan. 26, 1945, to Willis and Ida (Cappen) Lorensen.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-648-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

He is survived by his wife: Mary Ann Lorensen; children: Kris (Carl) Lorensen-Stanley, Terry (Teresa) Lorensen; grandchildren: Jessie, Zoe, Lilly and Luke.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements by: Fusselman Allen Harvey Funeral Home, 108 North Elm, Weeping Water, NE 402-267-2485

Condolences to www.fusselmanallenharvey.com.

To send flowers to the family of Richard Lorensen , please visit Tribute Store.