Richard Dale Santee

Richard was born on Aug. 7, 1938, to Marvin Glenn and Ruth Nadine (Richardson) Santee in Somers, Iowa. Richard was raised on his family's farm near Rockwell City, Iowa, and he attended country school through the eighth grade. Richard graduated from Rockwell City High School with the class 1956. He enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and he proudly served his country for 26 years during the Korean and the Vietnam Wars. He met Janice Lorraine Jensen and they later married on Sept. 25, 1957, in Dayton, Iowa. While Richard was serving his country, he was stationed overseas unaccompanied by his family in Thule, Greenland, Kadena Air Force Base, Thailand, and in Okinawa. Richard and Janice made their home in Sherman, Texas; Belton, Missouri; Denver, Colorado; Beale Air Force Base, California; and in 1975 while Richard was stationed at Offutt Air Force Base, they settled in Plattsmouth near Beaver Lake.