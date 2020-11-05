Richard Dale Santee
August 7, 1938 – November 3, 2020
Richard Dale Santee, age 82, of Plattsmouth, Nebraska, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, at his residence.
Richard was born on Aug. 7, 1938, to Marvin Glenn and Ruth Nadine (Richardson) Santee in Somers, Iowa. Richard was raised on his family's farm near Rockwell City, Iowa, and he attended country school through the eighth grade. Richard graduated from Rockwell City High School with the class 1956. He enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and he proudly served his country for 26 years during the Korean and the Vietnam Wars. He met Janice Lorraine Jensen and they later married on Sept. 25, 1957, in Dayton, Iowa. While Richard was serving his country, he was stationed overseas unaccompanied by his family in Thule, Greenland, Kadena Air Force Base, Thailand, and in Okinawa. Richard and Janice made their home in Sherman, Texas; Belton, Missouri; Denver, Colorado; Beale Air Force Base, California; and in 1975 while Richard was stationed at Offutt Air Force Base, they settled in Plattsmouth near Beaver Lake.
He is survived by his wife: Janice Santee of Plattsmouth; son: Corey Santee and wife Ronda of Plattsmouth; two daughters: Lisa Green and husband Butch of Glenwood, Iowa, Tracy Rotundo and husband Matthew of Omaha, Nebraska; five grandchildren: Cassie Malm and husband Ryan of Omaha, Kevin Ball and wife Bonnie of Glenwood, Shawn Santee and wife Jayme of Nebraska City, Nebraska, Nicole Santee and Corey Chapin of Omaha, Halle Santee of Omaha; five great-grandchildren: Jordan Malm, Allison Malm, Caleb Heineke, Baylynn Heineke, and Zoe Simonette; three sisters: Ellen Santee of Rockwell City, Iowa, Marsha Railey of Blue Springs, Missouri, Vicki McClintock and husband Rick of Eagle Grove, Iowa; brother: David Santee and wife Delva of Norfolk, Nebraska; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends.
Richard was preceded in death by his parents: Marvin and Ruth Santee; infant child: Richard Reese Santee; brother: Bobby Santee; and his three sisters: Mildred Hudgens, Judy Weber, and Donna Posch.
A public visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 8, at Roby Funeral Home in Plattsmouth.
A private family memorial service will be held on Monday, Nov. 9, at Roby Funeral Home with Pastor Thomas Williamson officiating. *COVID-19 guidelines will be followed at the mortuary*.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Kevin Ball, Shawn Santee, Corey Chapin, Caleb Heineke, and Jordan Malm.
Military Rites will be conducted by the Offutt Air Force Base Military Rites Team of Bellevue.
Memorials to the family (A suitable charity will be chosen at a later date).
Services entrusted to Roby Funeral Home, 346 Ave. A, Plattsmouth, NE 68048 (402) 296-3123 robyfuneralhome.com
