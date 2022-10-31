Richard "Dick" M. Stander

Richard M. “Dick” Stander

September 22, 1932 – October 28, 2022

Richard M. “Dick” Stander, age 90, of Murdock passed away on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, at Syracuse Community Health in Syracuse, Nebraska. He was born on Sept. 22, 1932, to Frank Edward and Anna Sophia (Meyer) Stander on the family farm near Murdock, Nebraska.

After graduating from Louisville High School, he joined the United States Army during the Korean War. Upon returning to Murdock, he joined his family farming. He was a longtime member of the American Legion Post #237, Weeping Water, Nebraska, where he enjoyed helping with fish frys and other events. He was also a member of the VFW Post #2543 and Eagles Club, both of Plattsmouth, Nebraska. He was a talented mechanic and enjoyed working on various projects around the farm. He could easily strike up conversations with friends old and new.

He is survived by his brother, Clifford and Suzanne Stander of Greenwood, Nebraska; sister-in-law, Pat Stander of Weeping Water, Nebraska; 20 nieces and nephews, along with numerous great-nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; twin brother, Robert Stander; brothers and sisters-in-law, Dale and Shirley Stander, Jerry and Bessie Stander, Walter and Annie Stander.

Graveside services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 4, at St. Patrick's Catholic Cemetery in rural Manley, Nebraska.

The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 4, at the Louisville Evangelical Church (next to Copple Chevy) in Louisville, Nebraska.

Visitation will be Thursday, Nov. 3, from 1 p.m. until 8 p.m. with family greeting friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorials may be directed to American Legion Post #237 in Weeping Water, Nebraska.

Arrangements by Fusselman-Allen-Harvey Funeral Home, Louisville, NE, 402-234-3985.