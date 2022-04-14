Richard Donald Mougey, age 92, of Union died April 11, 2022, at The Ambassador in Nebraska City. Richard was born Oct. 12, 1929, in Nebraska City and lived in the Union area his entire life. He was adopted as a baby when both of his birth parents died, and he graduated from Union High School where he was active in the alumni for several years. He married Elinor Jean Fahrlander on June 23, 1952, at the First Christian Church in Nebraska City. Richard was a farmer and served in the United States Air Force during the Korean War. He loved reading and hunting. Richard was a member of the Plattsmouth Lodge No. 6, A.F. & A.M., Robert Bernard Roddy American Legion Post No. 235 in Union, and the Gideons in Bellevue.