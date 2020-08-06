Rickey Lee Gochenour
September 3, 1954-July 27, 2020
Rickey Lee Gochenour, 65, died at his residence in Battle Creek, Michigan on July 27th after succumbing to cancer. Rick was the son of the late Harry and Ramona (Mink) Gochenour.
Rick grew up in the Plattsmouth, Nebraska area and attended school there also. After school he worked at Lyman-Richey and then moved to Michigan to be closer to his son and family. While in Michigan he joined local #324 Operating Engineers and worked until retirement.
In addition to his parents he was predeceased by his sister, Denice and her husband Bill Treska. Surviving family is his son, Joe Amundson and his wife Emilie of Lansing, Michigan and two grandchildren Trenton and Lillian Amundson. He is also survived by his trusted companion his dog, Booger.
A private family graveside service for Rick will be held at Oak Hill Cemetery in Plattsmouth Nebraska at a later date.
