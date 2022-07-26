Ricky Schweitzer

Ricky Lee Schweitzer

July 4,1961 - July 25, 2022

Ricky Lee Schweitzer, age 61, formerly of Elmwood, Nebraska, passed away on July 25, 2022.

Rick was born on July 4,1961, in Seward, Nebraska, the son of Robert and Sharon (Pearce) Schweitzer. His family lived near Milford, Nebraska, and then later moved to Elmwood, Nebraska, where he was baptized on April 24, 1977, at First Mennonite Church in Lincoln, Nebraska, and graduated from Elmwood High School May 18, 1980. After high school he moved to Phoenix, Arizona, where he was employed at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona for 28 years. He moved back to Lincoln, Nebraska, June 2014.

He is survived by his mother, Sharon (Pearce) Schweitzer of Simpsonville, South Carolina; brothers: Ron (Karen) Schweitzer of Otoe, Nebraska; David (Rhonda) Schweitzer of Lincoln, Nebraska; sister, Virginia Rogers of Simpsonville, South Carolina; nephew, Ryan (Linda) Schweitzer of Chandler, Arizona; nieces: Ashley Schum of Lincoln, Nebraska, and Micaela (Jesse) Johnk of Roca, Nebraska; great-nephews: Landon Shum and Mason Wilson; great-nieces: Ashlyn Schweitzer, Alexis Shum, Kyla and Jazlin Johnk; aunt, Sharon Pearce of Phoenix, Arizona; and numerous cousins.

Rick was preceded in death by his grandparents: Joseph and Grace (Roth) Schweitzer; James and Charlotte (Morrell) Pearce; father, Robert Schweitzer; and brother-in-law, Robert Rogers.

Funeral service: Saturday, July 30, at 10:30 a.m. at First Lutheran Church (North Branch) in rural Avoca. The service will be live streamed on the First Lutheran Avoca Nebraska YouTube page. Burial will be in the First Lutheran Cemetery (North Branch).

Visitation: Friday, July 29, from 1-8 p.m. with family greeting friends from 6-8 at the funeral home in Syracuse.

Memorials suggested to the First Lutheran Church or Old Cheney Rehabilitation Center.

Arrangements By: Fusselman Allen Harvey Funeral Home, Syracuse

Condolences to fusselmanallenharvey.com