Robert and Phyllis Bauerkemper

Robert Bauerkemper Sr. and Phyllis Bauerkemper
07/20/30—12/11/18 and 12/20/30—08/22/16
Robert (Bob) L. Bauerkemper Sr., July 20, 1930, to Dec. 11, 2018, and Phyllis J. (Boots) (Mleziva) Bauerkemper, Dec. 20, 1930, to Aug. 22, 2016
From high school sweethearts to 66 years of marriage. Together forever in eternity.
Private services were held with burial in Oak Hill Cemetery at Plattsmouth.
