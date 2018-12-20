Try 1 month for 99¢
Robert and Phyllis Bauerkemper
Robert Bauerkemper Sr. and Phyllis Bauerkemper

07/20/30—12/11/18 and 12/20/30—08/22/16

Robert (Bob) L. Bauerkemper Sr., July 20, 1930, to Dec. 11, 2018, and Phyllis J. (Boots) (Mleziva) Bauerkemper, Dec. 20, 1930, to Aug. 22, 2016

From high school sweethearts to 66 years of marriage. Together forever in eternity.

Private services were held with burial in Oak Hill Cemetery at Plattsmouth.

Arrangements by Brian P. Harvey Funeral Home, Plattsmouth, NE, 402-296-4445

Condolences to: www.bpharveyfuneralhome.com.

