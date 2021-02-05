Robert “Bobby” Kennedy
November 10, 1978 – February 5, 2021
Robert “Bobby” Lamerle Kennedy, age 42, of Plattsmouth, Nebraska, passed away on Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, at his residence.
He was born on Nov. 10, 1978, to Robert James Kennedy and Terri Lynn Larsen in Omaha, Nebraska. He was raised and schooled in Plattsmouth and he attended Plattsmouth High School. He met Tiffany Marie Hofler and they were later married on Feb. 11, 2019, in Plattsmouth. Bobby and Tiffany made their home and raised their children in Plattsmouth. Bobby worked in construction and he was currently working as a heavy equipment operator for the Beaver Lake Association. Bobby loved spending his time deer hunting and fishing.
Bobby is survived by his wife: Tiffany Kennedy of Plattsmouth; five sons: Skyler Wendling, Koby Walker, Cal Kennedy, Ethan Kennedy, and Tucker Kennedy; stepdaughter: Alexis Gregerson; father: Robert Kennedy of Plattsmouth; mother: Terri Dittemore and husband Michael of Plattsmouth; his sister: Kelli Parker and husband Errol of Omaha; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends.
He is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents: Glen Larsen and Winnie Fivecoat; paternal grandparents: Claude and Helen Kennedy; great-aunt: Hazel “Grandma” Walker; and his uncle: Jerry Gibson.
A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 10, at Roby Funeral Home in Plattsmouth.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Bradley Gernstein, Robert Sporven, Tyler Kennedy, Trevor Tschirren, and Jeremy Larsen.
Memorials to the family (A suitable charity will be chosen at a later date).
Services are entrusted to Roby Funeral Home, 346 Ave. A, Plattsmouth, NE 68048. (402) 296-3123 robyfuneralhome.com