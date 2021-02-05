Robert "Bobby" Lamerle Kennedy

He was born on Nov. 10, 1978, to Robert James Kennedy and Terri Lynn Larsen in Omaha, Nebraska. He was raised and schooled in Plattsmouth and he attended Plattsmouth High School. He met Tiffany Marie Hofler and they were later married on Feb. 11, 2019, in Plattsmouth. Bobby and Tiffany made their home and raised their children in Plattsmouth. Bobby worked in construction and he was currently working as a heavy equipment operator for the Beaver Lake Association. Bobby loved spending his time deer hunting and fishing.