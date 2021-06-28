Robert DeWaine Winters

July 6, 1939 – June 24, 2021

Robert DeWaine Winters, age 81, of Plattsmouth, Nebraska, passed away peacefully on June 24, 2021, surrounded by family at his daughter's home in Bellevue, Nebraska. He was born on July 6, 1939, to Marvin and Mamie (Viiki) Winters in Plattsmouth, Nebraska.

On March 17, 1961, Robert married Carolyn Walton at the First United Methodist Church in Plattsmouth. Together they raised three daughters, Lora, Ronda and Paula. Bob faithfully served his country in the United States Army Reserves for six years. He worked his entire career in the grocery business as a butcher. He learned the trade working at Soennichsen's in downtown Plattsmouth. Throughout the years, he worked in every grocery store in Plattsmouth including, Rubacks, Sack N Save, Jack & Jill and Hy-Vee.

He enjoyed spending time fishing, golfing, and cheering on the Huskers. His greatest love was time spent with family, teaching his grandchildren how to fish, watching his children and grandchildren in their various activities or just time together as a family.