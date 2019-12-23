Robert E. Hansen
October 18, 1956 – December 21, 2019
Robert E. Hansen (October 18, 1956 - December 21, 2019), Omaha. Son of Robert L. Hansen and Josephine Crofton.
Bob graduated from Weeping Water High School. He worked many years at Hi-Vu Service and Ash Grove Cement. His passion was country living. Even though Bob struggled with cardiovascular disease he had a heart full of love and smiles for family and friends.
He's survived by his mother, Josephine Crofton; his sons, Wes (Veronica) Hansen, Ryan Hansen, Shane (Laura) Hansen; and three grandchildren, Bryn, Tate and Aiden; plus many nephews and nieces. Siblings are Randy (Becky) Hansen, Eldon (Sandy) Hansen and Sandy (Jerry) Latham. He was preceded in death by his father; stepfather, Richard Crofton; and son, Joshua.
No visitation. Celebration of Life at later date. Memorials are suggested to the family members or GoFundMe for later designation.
Arrangements by: Hammons Family Funeral Services, Weeping Water, Nebraska.
Condolences to https:/www.hammonsfs.com