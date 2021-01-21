Robert Joe Ferdig

May 11, 1946 – January 16, 2021

Robert “Bob” Joe Ferdig, age 74, of Plattsmouth, Nebraska, passed away after a five-week battle with COVID-19 on Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at the Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha, Nebraska.

Bob was born on May 11, 1946, to Leonard Robert and J'Hannah Katheryn (Petersen) Ferdig in Elk Point, South Dakota. He was raised and schooled in Elk Point. Bob met the love of his life, Sandra “Sandi” Lee Meyer and they married on July 6, 1963, in Elk Point. Bob and Sandi made their home and raised their four children in Plattsmouth. Bob worked in construction as a carpenter for ShorCo for 39 years.

He is survived by his wife of 57 years: Sandra Ferdig of Plattsmouth; two daughters: Tammy Ferdig of Plattsmouth; Therese Cahill & husband Denis of Papillion, Nebraska; son: Troy Ferdig and wife Michelle of Bennington, Nebraska; 12 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; three brothers: Roger Ferdig and wife Sandra of Omaha; Jerry Ferdig and wife Patty of Rio Rancho, New Mexico; Gary Ferdig and wife Juanita of Oak Harbor, Washington; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends.

Bob is preceded in death by his parents: Leonard and J'Hannah Ferdig, his son: Todd Ferdig, and his brother: Russell Ferdig.