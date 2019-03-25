Robert Lee Harrah
September 6, 1924 – March 18, 2019
Robert Lee Harrah, age 94, of Nebraska City, formerly of Union, died March 18, 2019, at CHI St. Elizabeth's Hospital in Lincoln. Bob was born Sept. 6, 1924, in Tecumseh, the son of John Robert and Kathryn (DeFreece) Harrah. Bob and Betty Harrah were married June 9, 1943, in Nebraska City. Bob served in the U.S. Navy during World War II and was a Navy Aviation Mechanist Mate First Class. He was a member of the Eagles Aerie No. 968, Methodist Church, American Legion Post No. 235 of Union. He was a member of the Union Volunteer Fire Department for 47 years of which he served as Fire Chief for 43 years. Bob owned Bob's Garage in Union for many years before he retired.
Bob is survived by his wife, Betty of Nebraska City; son, Robert O. Harrah of Lincoln; daughters, Pamela Teten and husband Ron of Lexington and Sue Rodriguez and husband Tony of Adams; daughter-in-law, Georgia Harrah of Nebraska City; sister, Marge Drennan of Springfield, Missouri; 13 grandchildren; 37 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild; many other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and son, Wesley R. Harrah.
The memorial services will be 2 p.m. Friday, March 29, at Marshall Funeral Chapel with the family greeting friends one hour prior to the service. Visitation will be 1 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 28, at Marshall Funeral Chapel with the family greeting friends from 5 to 7 p.m.
Inurnment of ashes will take place in Wyuka Cemetery in Nebraska City at a later date.
Memorials are suggested to the family's choice.
Marshall Funeral Chapel of Nebraska City is in charge of arrangements.